WildBrain CPLG partners with Pink Panther footwear collaboration with LC23 and Diadora

WildBrain CPLG, one of the world’s leading entertainment, sport and brand licensing agencies, has inked a deal on behalf of Metro Goldwyn Mayer (MGM), a leading entertainment company focused on the production of premium film and television content across platforms, with contemporary fashion brand LC23 and popular sportswear company Diadora for a footwear collaboration inspired by MGM’s iconic Pink Panther.

Arranged by WildBrain CPLG Italy, the collaboration sees the launch of two limited edition trainer designs inspired by the elegance and surreal humour of the popular character.

Resulting from a Spring/Summer 2020 partnership between LC23 and Diodora, the trainers offer a fresh take on two of Diadora’s most popular styles – the Diadora ‘Rebound Ace’ and ‘Whizz Run’ – and feature bright embroidery style patch appliqués of both Pink Panther and Inspector Clouseau on a full grain leather/suede material mix.

WildBrain CPLG Southern Europe managing director Maria Gurrieri said, “The long-standing collaboration between LC23 and Diadora is recognised for producing bold, high-quality and playful products which we knew would make them the ideal partners to expand Pink Panther’s fashion offering. This new collaboration perfectly encapsulates Pink Panther’s witty and colourful spirit, and we look forward to seeing young adults sporting the new collection across Italy and farther afield.”

MGM’s iconic character, Pink Panther, started life in the front and end credits of the legendary detective series of the same name more than 50 years ago. Its popularity spawned TV series, specials, comics and merchandise and remains an icon of the era. Pink Panther continues to be discovered by new generations and remains one of MGM’s most well-known franchises.

The Diadora ‘Rebound Ace Pink Panther’ and the ‘Whizz Run Pink Panther’ trainers are now available at leading shoe retailers worldwide, and at Diadora’s official website.