White Nights Conference returns to Prague this February

On 13 and 14 February, 2018 the White Nights Conference will return to Prague! For the second time game industry stars from all over the world will gather in Czech Republic. Over 1,000 attendees are expected.

King, Obsidian Entertainment, Supercell, App Annie, GSN Games, Facebook, Nevosoft, Unreal Engine, Guerrilla Games, Appodeal, Pixonic, Wargaming, Playrix, IQeon, Google, Gameloft, ZeptoLab, Game Insight, Unity, Akamai, G5 Ent., VK.com, Mail.ru, Lab Cave, Vungle, Microsoft, and other leading companies will attend the event.

The conference program (http://wnconf.com/en#program) will feature over 60 speakers across three lecture tracks, a big Developer Exhibition (https://wnconf.com/en/indie-game-cup#exhibition) with numerous talented teams from all over the world and a prestigious contest for game developers the Indie Game Cup. http://wnconf.com/en/indie-game-cup.

The agenda will also include great networking events. (http://wnconf.com/en/parties).

Use promo code AnimationXpress15 to receive a 15 per cent discount when registering here: (http://wnconf.com/en/tickets).