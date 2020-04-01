WhenAtHome: Here are the OTT platforms treating viewers to free content during lockdown

Nationwide lockdown has had folks glued to either their television, PC or mobile phone screens. Several industries including the entertainment industry body and shoots for content have been stalled in the wake of the outbreak. While most GECs have decided to retelecast old classics or broadcasted web series on air due to the lack of new content fill.

Amazon Original kids and family shows and select third party family movies and TV series. Some of the titles included in the free pack are Mystery City, Lost Oz, The Stinky Dirty Show, If You Give A Mouse A Cookie, Peppa Pig, Mr Bean and The Adventures of Tenali Rama among more are all free to watch

Recently the digital industry collectively agreed to temporarily default HD and ultra-HD streaming to SD content or offer only SD content at 480p on cellular networks. Multiple OTT platforms have decided to push the envelope and offered few windows for its home-bound audiences to cushion the lockdown. Here’s the list :-

Amazon

Amazon Prime Video revealed that it has made kids and family content available to watch for free. This would include the Amazon Original kids and family shows and select third party family movies and TV series. Some of the titles included in the free pack are Mystery City, Lost Oz, The Stinky Dirty Show, If You Give A Mouse A Cookie, Peppa Pig, Mr Bean and The Adventures of Tenali Rama among more.

Zee5

ZEE5 has now decided to dish out some titles free of cost during the lockdown. Premium shows Ishq Aaj Kal, Karle Tu Bhi Mohabbat, Baarish and Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai along with international shows like Witch At Court, Relationship Status – It’s complicated, Bread Love and Dreams and Queen of Mystery (2 seasons) will now be available for free. The platform has also announced that its original shows – Babbar Ka Tabbar, Bhootpurva, Lockdown and films like Babumoshai Bandookbaaz, Suriya S3, Paltan, Batti Gul Meter Chalu, Great Grand Masti and Yamla Pagla Deewana Phirse will be available without any subscription charge.

Hostar

Hotstar shared that most of its content from Star Plus and Star Bharat are available for for free after its telecast on TV. Shows like Koffee with Karan, MasterChef India, Mangal Gyaan, I Don’t Watch TV are also available without any subscription fees. Films like Housefull 4, Chhichhore, Mission Mangal, Baaghi 2, Super 30, Badhaai Ho, Pink and MS Dhoni are available for free.