What’s in store at Toonz Media’s Animation Masters Summit 2018?

Toonz Media’s Animation Masters Summit 2018 is all set to kick-start on 4 May. The much awaited event called down the curtains last year with the audience wanting more. This year, the event seems to be making a comeback with even better and creative prospects in line.

Speaking to AnimationXpress, Toonz Animation India CEO P. Jayakumar talked about what this year’s summit has in store.

“Animation Masters Summit is conceived with the sublime vision of creating a unique platform for the young and aspiring Indian artists to learn about the latest trends in the art and industry of animation from the legendary masters from around the “”globe. ”

Further talking about the event, Jayakumar briefed, “this year the theme for the Summit is ‘Animation And Beyond’. Through this, we explore the limitless possibilities of the medium of animation beyond being a TV series or a feature film. This immeasurable potential to branch out into games, apps, licensing & merchandising, AR, VR, IR is what makes this medium universal. Hence this year we have invited experts from all these fields to instill in the young minds this holistic purpose when they think about creation.”

“At Toonz, we believe that India has the potential to create world class brands and franchises for kids & family. This year’s Summit is our humble attempt to bring in this great belief into as many young Indian artistic minds as possible,” Jayakumar concluded.

AnimationXpress will be present at the event to bring you live coverage of the summit. Are you geared up for Animation Masters Summit 2018?