What’s coming to Disney theme parks in 2020?

Disney theme parks will see almost a dozen new offerings at various locations. Tokyo Disneyland will see a major expansion, Disneyland Resort in California will have a new Marvel-themed land and there will be Disney’s first ever Mickey Mouse ride at Walt Disney World. Here are a few attractions we found interesting:

Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway

The first moving attraction at Disney World to ever feature Mickey and Minnie Mouse will open in the Chinese Theater at Disney’s Hollywood Studios on 4 March 2020. Visitors will start out by watching a new Mickey and Minnie cartoon short and then board the train to become a part of the cartoon.

Disney’s Riviera Resort

The property is located on the new Skyliner gondola route, and guests staying in the 300 rooms at this new resort will have easy access to both Epcot and Hollywood Studios. Since Riviera is a Disney Vacation Club resort, you have the option of booking a room with cash or renting Disney Vacation Club points and potentially saving a bunch of money off the regular room rates.

Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure

Summer 2020 will bring Chef Remy’s kitchen antics to the France pavilion in Epcot. This trackless ride already exists at Disneyland Paris, but this will be its debut in the U.S. Expect to “shrink” down to the size of the rat as you scurry around Chef Gusteau’s kitchen.

Beauty and the Beast sing-a-long

In January 2020, the France pavilion in the World Showcase will open a new Beauty and the Beast sing along. This film will alternate showings with the current film, Impressions de France, beginning 17 January.

Space 220 restaurant at Epcot

If you want to dine 220 miles above earth, head toward Mission Space in Epcot, as Space 220 is scheduled to open near that attraction in early 2020. With a “space elevator” to take you up, Space 220 will be open for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Toy Story Land Round-Up Rodeo BBQ

This new table-service restaurant will be surrounded by larger-than-life toys, just like in the rest of Toy Story Land. The dining rodeo is expected to start in 2020.

If you are not planning to spend your day at the crowded attractions, the new virtual queue that is being used for the Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance attraction seems to be working, and maybe that becomes the new standard for attractions.