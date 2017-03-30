What to look out for when you’re playing slots online

Online slots are without question, among the most popular options at an online casino. However, if you are a newcomer, then the online slots scene can prove somewhat intimidating. There are so many options to choose from. And there is a significant amount of jargon accompanying it all. So, here’s a guide to some of the most common online slots terms and options out there…

3-reel games

The more reels involved in the game, the more complex it is likely to be. 3-reel games are sometimes known as ‘classic’ slots, ‘single line’ slots, even ‘penny’ slots or ‘one-arm bandits’. In short, there is nothing too complex about them. They contain three reels displaying a variety of symbols. When the spinning stops, and there is a winning combination of symbols on the three reels, then you will win.

3-reel slots are excellent for new players, as the simplicity really helps to get to grips with the world of online slots. Games such as Global Cup Soccer and Supernova are excellent for cutting your teeth. Usually, a 3-reel slot also takes a maximum of three coins per spin, which means that there isn’t too much to lose, while maintaining the possibility of a big win.

Multiple-reel games



The more reels, the more complex the game. However, that should not be a negative. Far from it. These more advanced games often include exceptional graphics, sounds and effects. For example, the Terminator 2 slot game is closely based on the Arnold Schwarzenegger Hollywood blockbuster. It includes the soundtrack and genuine images from the movie itself.

Multiple-reel slots also tend to offer much more variety when it comes to gameplay. So, while 3-reel games keep it simple, at a multiple-reel slot you can expect free spins, multipliers, bonus rounds and much more. In short, all of these different options mean that you have more chances to win.

Bonus rounds

The more advanced games will usually offer you at least a single bonus round, if you land a certain combination. Should you do so, you will be taken to a bonus round, which acts as a game within the main game. Instead of spinning reels, you will be given some other animated task, in keeping with the general theme of the game. This is often a big attraction for players, as it lengthens their time playing, representing value for money. Importantly, bonus rounds usually offer extra chances to win. So, you can expect bonus cash prizes or free spins, if you complete this added task successfully. Either way, a bonus round means extra playing of extra winning!

Progressive jackpots

This is not just a jackpot. This is a massive jackpot! Although progressive jackpots exist on a 3-reel slot, they tend to be more lucrative on a multi-reel game. Essentially, a portion of each and every wager is added to a central prize fund. The pot keeps on increasing until one lucky winner pockets the lot. It can add up to an eye-watering amount!

Another attractive feature, which applies only to multi-reel games, is the 243 payline online slots. The more reels there are, the more combinations to win. Sometimes, the possibilities are so great, that there are 243 ways to win on a single slot! Well worth checking out if you simply want the thrill of winning, rather than a huge amount.