What are Huion’s plans for India?

Entering the industry in 2011, Huion Graphic Tablets have already made a name for themselves. As the Indian content creation ecosystem grows, the brand is looking to spread out its products in the country.

Targeting majorly the sectors of animation, game art and movies, Huion chairman Hefeng Xu and the overseas sales head Felicia Yang were recently in India. They met a number of animation and gaming studios which were fruitful according to them.

We had a chance to catch up with the team from Huion, including the country manager, India and SAARC, Rajeev Nagar.

According to the chairman, Huion is looking at India as a market because of its large population and enormous potential for content. As the rush for creating more content takes over, the brand believes it can leverage that benefit into penetrating further in the Indian market.

You can watch the full interview here: