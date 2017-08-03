Weta Digital Begins Visual Effects Work for James Cameron’s Avatar 2!

Yes, we all are eager to see the blue creatures flying and fighting and speaking an alien language again! I am talking about Avatar2 whose logo is already out and the film is currently under production. Recently it was announced that New Zealand’s effect house Weta Digital has started working on the visual effects of James Cameron’s ambitious project Avatar.

Weta Digital tweeted on their official account.

‘Avatar’: Weta Begins Innovative VFX on James Cameron’s four planned sequels

James Cameron also gave some statements regarding Weta Digital praising them highly. He said referring to Weta Digital’s senior visual effects supervisor, “What Joe Letteri and Weta Digital bring to these stories is impossible to quantify. Since we made Avatar, Weta continued to prove themselves as doing the best CG animation, the most human, the most alive, the most photo-realistic effects in the world.”

He added, “And of course, that now means I can push them to take it even further.The depth of talent at Weta is impressive and the culture of excellence is one that matches how we do things at Lightstorm,” said Jon Landau, producer on all the Avatar movies. Lightstorm Entertainment is the production company behind Avatar and other Cameron-directed features, including Terminator 2: Judgment Day and Titanic.

Weta Digital Executive Producer David Conley said,“The excitement at Weta around Avatar is obvious and the fact is that we have already been working on it for a number of years. During that period we have grown the company to a size and model that allows us to expand beyond any one project. This enables us to find a mix of other films that can help us grow along with Avatar, as is the case with Alita:Battle Angel, Marvel’s Infinity War and Mortal Engines, to name a few of the other films we are currently working on.”

There will be four sequels to Hollywood’s all-time top grossing film, pictures that will be made in sequence at an estimated collective cost exceeding $1 billion. The first film is expected in 2020. Cameron has postponed the start a couple times as he continues to push the technology barriers. He hopes that audiences would be able to experience 3D without requiring special glasses by advancing the technology most notably used by Ang Lee in Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk.