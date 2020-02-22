‘Westworld’: Season 3 Trailer hints at new twists

Check out the new trailer below or click here:

The trailer discloses Aaron Paul’s character Caleb, a major new addition to the cast. It seems Caleb will be drawn into Dolores’ (Evan Rachel Wood) war for freedom as she and her fellow androids venture outside into the human world.

In the mean time, Thandie Newton’s Maeve appears to be a major villain in Season 3. We also get a look at other faces like Jeffrey Wright’s Bernard Lowe, Tessa Thompson’s Charlotte Hale and Ed Harris’ Man in Black.

Other new cast members in Season 3 include A Black Lady Sketch Show’s Lena Waithe, Black Swan’s Vincent Cassel, We Are Who We Are’s Scott Mescudi, Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Marshawn Lynch, The Newsroom’s John Gallagher Jr., Stumptown’s Michael Ealy, and Sons of Anarchy’s Tommy Flanagan.

It is noteworthy that at least part of Season 3 will still take place inside of Westworld. The Westworld sets actually razed down in late 2018 when the Paramount Ranch was burnt by the Woolsey Fire, but it appears that damage is being leveraged to the show’s advantage in Season 3.