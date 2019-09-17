WB’s Warner Animation Group partners with toy company Funko for a film

Warner Bros. has come together with Funko and has optioned movie rights to the fan-favourite toy and collectible company.

WB’s animation wing Warner Animation Group, along with Funko, are developing and producing a film that will be based on the big-headed figures. It’s the next step in a nearly 20-year partnership between the companies that has seen the production of plenty of officially licensed products from Warner Bros.’ lines, like DC Comics, Harry Potter, Scooby-Doo and more.

Commenting on this collaboration, Funko CEO Brian Mariotti said, “We’re thrilled for this opportunity and are committed to make an amazing Funko movie that stands on its own merit. This isn’t about selling toys or building a brand. The team at Warner Animation Group have a unique vision of what the first film should be and we are extremely excited to take this journey alongside them.”

Details about the plot about the Funko film, the characters to appear in the feature, or any ideas as to the timeline have not been revealed yet, but some of the creative team members behind the scenes have been announced.

As Deadline reports, Warner Animation Group’s executive VP Allison Abbate will be managing the partnership between the two entities, who highlighted Funko’s “fresh take on pop culture” in a statement. Teddy Newton (Day & Night, Jack-Jack Attack) will be penning the story while Mark Dindal (The Emperor’s New Groove, Chicken Little) is onboard to direct the film.

Warner Bros. has managed just fine with their animated LEGO feature and small-screen franchise, though it’s tapered off a bit in recent years. Funko could very well be the next big thing for them.