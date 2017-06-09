Warner Bros. unveil a new “Middle-earth: Shadow of War” story trailer

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment unveiled a new story trailer for Middle-earth: Shadow of War, showcasing Talion and Celebrimbor as they use the power of the New Ring to forge an army and confront the deadliest of enemies, including Sauron and his Nazgul, in a monumental battle for Middle-earth. The video features a host of new allies, villains and creatures that The Bright Lord will encounter throughout this completely original narrative, which is brought to life through the expanded Nemesis System.

Set between the events of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, Middle-earth: Shadow of War is an open-world action RPG that continues the original narrative of Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor. Players will be engrossed in a richer, more personal and expansive world full of epic heroes and villains, iconic locations, original enemy types, more personalities and a new cast of characters with untold stories.

Middle-earth: Shadow of War will be available for Xbox One, Project Scorpio, Windows 10 PC (Windows Store and Steam), PlayStation 4 and PlayStation4 Pro beginning 10 October, 2017.