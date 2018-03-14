Warner Bros release the first official teaser of ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald’

David Yates’ 2016 blockbuster Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them opened up a new chapter from J.K Rowling’s epic world of wizardry after the culmination of the Harry Potter franchise in 2011. But soon, the lanky Newt Scamander is set to return with a new set of magical creatures as Warner Bros. today released a trailer of its second part, The Crimes of Grindelwald.

The next Fantastic Beasts roll-out probes the events in the aftermath of Gellert Grindelwald’s unveiling and his subsequent apprehension. However, the dark wizard escapes and summons an army of Majs to rule over the No-Majs. A younger Albus Dumbledore, played by Jude Law, hires Scamander to help in his cause of thwarting Grindelwald’s sinister schemes.

The clip also features some of the prominent characters from the earlier movie including Jacob Kowalski, Tina Goldstein and Credence Barebone, as another magical adventure awaits.

Visuals, as we’ve grown to witnessing from movies popped from Rowling’s pages, are stunning as ever and the likes of Double Negative, Framestore, Image Engine are some of the studios behind the same.

Produced by Warner Bros. Pictures, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald sees David Yates return to the director’s hotseat, and casts its spell from 16 November 2018 onwards.