‘WandaVision’ to release in 2020, a year earlier!

It’s a new year and Disney has already started revealing its presents planned for Disney+ in 2020. And WandaVision has got a new release date!

In a recent highlight reel of 2020 releases, Marvel has announced that WandaVision will be debuting in 2020, instead of 2021 as previously reported.

WandaVision joins The Falcon and The Winter Soldier as the second Marvel show appearing this year. It’s expected that these shows will be released by November or December. Nothing more has been revealed about them yet from the makers except from the sneak peek in the reel.

WandaVision is one of the much awaited and mysterious projects in the works for Marvel’s Disney+ slate. Kevin Feige has earlier revealed that it will take on after Avengers: Endgame. Fans are now left wondering how will Vision get back his life as he wasn’t resurrected as part of the “reverse snap.”

Marvel Comics already has a number of potential Vision/Scarlet Witch storylines from that could be drawn from to make this series. But it’ll be a thing to watch how Disney+ will connect WandaVision into the larger MCU, as reportedly things from this series will eventually tie into the next Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness where Scarlet Witch appears in.

WandaVision is supposedly going to be six episodes long, and it’s not yet clear if it’s going to be a miniseries like Loki or a longer one. Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Oslen will be reprising their roles as the superhero couple.

Apart from The Falcon and The Winter Soldier and WandaVision, The Mandalorian season 2 will probably keep fans waiting until fall 2020 at the earliest, keeping at least a nine month gap with only Clone Wars to fill it.