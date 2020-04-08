Walt Disney to check temperatures of visitors at its theme parks, once they reopen

Walt Disney has decided to have its theme park visitors’ temperatures checked after they reopen after Covid-19 restrictions on public gatherings are withdrawn. Disney executive chairman Bob Iger informed this in an interview published yesterday, 7 April.

The House of Mouse is seriously considering the idea to ensure the public feels safe about returning to Disney’s theme parks once lockdowns are lifted.

“We’re discussing that in order to return to some semblance of normal, people will have to feel comfortable that they’re safe. Some of that could come in the form ultimately of a vaccine, but in the absence of that…everybody who visits our parks, just as we now do bag checks for everybody that goes into our parks, at some point we might add a component to take people’s temperatures,” Iger added in that interview.

Disney operates Walt Disney World in Florida and Disneyland in California as well as theme parks in China, Hong Kong, Japan and France. All of these parks are currently shut to contain the spread of the Coronavirus. The company is yet to announce when they will reopen.

According to the Themed Entertainment Association, Walt Disney World is the most-visited theme park in the world, attracting 58.4 million visitors in 2018.