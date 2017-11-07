Walt Disney appoints Abhishek Maheshwari as India country head

The Walt Disney Company in India today announced the appointment of Abhishek Maheshwari as country head for India.

Maheshwari, who joined Disney in 2012 and was previously VP and head (media networks & interactive), will now be responsible for all of Disney’s businesses reporting to Walt Disney International, South Asia executive vice president and managing director Mahesh Samat.

“Abhishek is an astute and transformative business leader. Since joining the company, he has championed and driven strategic changes that have positioned our businesses to achieve consistent significant growth,” Samant said.

Maheshwari has held several leadership roles in corporate strategy and business development, consumer products and interactive and, most recently, as the head of integrated media networks. Prior to working for The Walt Disney Company, he worked for Kubera and McKinsey & Company at its US and India offices.

“It is a privilege to lead Disney India and I am greatly encouraged by the talent, passion and commitment of our teams across the organisation. Together, our team will focus on bringing the best of Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars and our home grown brands of Hungama, bindass and UTV to Indian audiences and provide great consumer experiences across all our businesses,” said Maheshwari.

India recently was merged under a South Asian hub integrating Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, the Philippines and Vietnam under the leadership of Mahesh Samat.