VIZ Media partners with Netflix to produce its first anime series, ‘Seis Manos’

VIZ Media will be producing its first original anime series Seis Manos in partnership with Netflix. The series is set to launch globally on Netflix in 2019.

The development and production for Seis Manos will be looked after by VIZ Media along with Powerhouse Animation, the studio behind Netflix’s anime series, Castlevania.

Seis Manos is set in Mexico in the 1970s and follows the story of three orphaned martial arts experts who, after their mentor is murdered, join forces with a DEA agent and a Mexican Federale.

“With over 30 years of experience bringing the best manga and anime to North America, Seis Manos will be VIZ Media’s first original animated property. We’re thrilled to bring Seis Manos to life with our partners at Netflix and Powerhouse Animation. This show combines the absolute best in action and storytelling.” VIZ Media chief marketing officer Brad Woods shared with media.

Powerhouse’s CEO Brad Graeber and writer Alvaro Rodriguez (Machete) created the series with Willis Bulliner (Agents of Mayhem) direct them and Dan Dominguez (Spongebob Squarepants) also scripting for them.

“We’re excited to be working with such a fantastic group of animators and storytellers to produce our first original anime series set in Mexico,” said Netflix director of Japan and Anime John Derderian.