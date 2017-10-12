Visual effects studio Double Negative officially opens its new studio in Chennai

Double Negative, one of the world’s leading visual effects companies, today announced the official opening of its new studio in Chennai, India.

The Chennai studio will work alongside Double Negative’s network of international VFX facilities in London, Vancouver, Los Angeles, Mumbai and Montreal.

Upcoming visual effects projects for the company include Thor: Ragnarok, Justice League, Pacific Rim: Uprising, X-Men: The New Mutants, Avengers: Infinity War, Deadpool 2, M:I 6 – Mission Impossible and the sequels to Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them and Godzilla.

“We’re very excited to be opening our second Dneg facility in India,” said Double Negative India creative director and general manager Merzin Tavaria. “There is a strong filmmaking talent pool in southern India, and we’re looking forward to opening our doors and welcoming the Chennai team to the global Dneg family. This new state-of-the-art VFX studio will complement and support our network of international facilities, delivering work on some of the biggest films we have in production.”

Located in Sholinganallur, the tech hub of Chennai, the new facility will accommodate over 500 employees, and Double Negative’s recruitment team is continuing to hire across a wide range of VFX, technical and support roles.