Vishnu Athreya of Cartoon Network gets promoted to SVP programming

Cartoon Network’s chief content officer Rob Sorcher announced promoting Vishnu Athreya, director of network programming, to SVP as an expanded role.

Based in Atalanta, Athreya will continue to oversee scheduling, acquisitions and the strategic positioning of programming content across all linear and non-linear platforms for Cartoon Network and Boomerang, whilst also add series development to the latter.

Having joined Cartoon Network in 2014 as a departmental lead for long-range calendar planning, he was also tasked with developing creative strategies for on-air stunts and events surrounding its growing library of original, acquired and classic animation programming.

Sorcher was lavish in his praises when he said, “Vishnu’s approach to an evolving and challenging marketplace has had a great impact on our content strategy, and we look forward to seeing him extend that expertise into building Boomerang’s development pipeline.”

With a diploma in communications from the Mudra Institute of Communications in Ahmedabad, Athreya was a part of Turner Broadcasting’s Cartoon Network, POGO, Toonami, Cartoonito and Boomerang; helping propel Cartoon Network to greater positions in the market.