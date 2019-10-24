Set to be an action-packed thriller, the trailer of Vidyut Jammwal’s Commando 3 is out. It is the third installment of the Vidyut starrer-actioner.
The movie is helmed by Aditya Datt and stars Adah Sharma, Angira Dhar and Deviah in prominent roles.
The trailer opens with Gulshan’s character saying, “Hindustan royega, khoon ke aansu royega. There will be a civil war, main rahu ya na rahu.” Then Vidyut’s character is introduced, a stoked-up commando, who has been appointed to defeat Gulshan.
Vidyut shared the trailer on his Instagram. He wrote, “Commando 3 Trailer The Indian Commando is finally UNLEASHED!#Commando3Trailer. Releasing on November 29.”
Pixel Digital, the visual studio which had previously worked on major Bollywood projects like Gullyboy and Student of the Year 2 has been tasked with the post-production VFX work, given the high-voltage action-thriller that the Commando franchise is typically known for.
Commando 3 is presented by Reliance Entertainment & Motion Picture Capital, in association with Sun Shine Pictures and Vipul Amrutlal Shah Production.