ViacomCBS Consumer Products launches reusable face masks featuring Nick characters and more

ViacomCBS Consumer Products has announced to have made agreements with multiple global licensees to create face masks featuring iconic characters from many popular Nickelodeon properties.

The characters featured are SpongeBob SquarePants, which is available now at the SpongeBob Shop, as well as PAW Patrol, Blue’s Clues & You! and JoJo Siwa. These reusable masks are not for medical use, and will be available through major retail outlets worldwide later this summer. These face masks will be donated to Save The Children, the world’s leading humanitarian organisation for children.

Said ViacomCBS Consumer Products president Pam Kaufman, “ViacomCBS is proud to support Save the Children and its COVID-19 Global Response by donating 100 per cent of our proceeds from this new face mask initiative. During this unprecedented time, we hope Nickelodeon’s beloved characters and iconic brands will provide solace and ultimately make these new circumstances more manageable.”

Save the Children is keeping kids in the US and around the world healthy, educated and protected during the COVID-19 crisis. The organisation is working in communities to provide food, learning resources, healthcare, and hygiene information and training to reduce the spread of the virus. All ViacomCBS proceeds from the sales of Nickelodeon face masks will benefit Save the Children’s COVID-19 Global Response and will be redistributed to the region where the mask was purchased. Many licensees producing Nickelodeon face masks have also committed to make charitable contributions to Save the Children.

Added Save the Children president and CEO Janti Soeripto, “We are grateful to ViacomCBS for choosing Save the Children as one of its charity partners for this campaign, which will raise vital funds to support children hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. As the virus continues to take hold around the world, we are seeing its devastating impact on children’s lives everywhere, especially among children already at risk. From Appalachia to the refugee settlement camps in Lebanon, South Sudan and Bangladesh, the pandemic has uprooted children’s routines, disrupted their schooling and is affecting their mental health and well-being.”

Face masks with imagery across the brand portfolio of popular ViacomCBS properties including the Star Trek franchise and programmes across MTV and CBS are available on their websites including MTVShop/ WildnOutShop, CBSStore and StarTrekShop. Proceeds from these ViacomCBS properties will go to charities that align with each brand.

ViacomCBS Consumer Products (VCP) oversees all licensing and merchandising for ViacomCBS, a global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide.

Driven by iconic consumer brands, VCP’s portfolio includes a diverse slate of brands and content from BET, CBS (including CBS Television Studios and CBS Television Distribution), Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures and Showtime. With properties spanning animation, live-action, preschool, youth and adult, VCP is committed to creating the highest quality product for some of the world’s most beloved, iconic franchises. Additionally, VCP oversees the direct-to-consumer online business for CBS’ programming merchandise, as well as standalone SpongeBob, MTV, Star Trek and Showtime branded e-commerce websites.