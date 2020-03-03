Viacom18 unveils Voot Select the new expansion of VOOT

Viacom18 today announced the expansion of its digital portfolio by launching Voot Select – the company’s newest foray into the subscription VoD services. Voot Select will house edgy and disruptive stories crafted by new age and imaginative storytellers.

To bring alive its vision for how digital India views content, Voot Select will house 30+ path-breaking Originals, global content through partnerships with some International studios, 1500+ cult blockbuster movies and stream over 35+ live TV channels. One can select this service on VOOT,available for Android, iOS and web users for Rs. 99 per month or Rs.999 for an annual subscription. For a limited period one can avail the introductory offer of Rs 499 for the annual subscription, was revealed.

Speaking about the network’s platform-agnostic, content-first strategy Viacom18 Group CEO and MD Sudhanshu Vats, said, “In a short span, VOOT has already emerged as one of India’s largest OTT platforms with 100 Mn MAUs and 100 Bn watch minutes. It is India’s most engaging platform with an average TSV of 50 mins. With projections of aggressive growth in Fibre to Home, Viacom18 is ready to go Digital First. VOOT Select is our premium SVoD offering developed to cater to this growing connected TV audience.We’ve put together a very compelling proposition and even pushed the envelope with publishing content 24 hours before TV, clutter-breaking originals and international content. The launch of VOOT Select marks a key milestone in our journey to become a future-ready, pipe-agnostic storyteller.”

Voot Select will house exclusive global content from some of the world’s biggest studios, through partnerships with CBS, CBS All Access, Showtime, Fremantle, Endemol Shine, Chelsea TV, Arsenal TV, Real Madrid TV, BBC and Sony Pictures, among others.

Speaking about Voot’s business strategy, Viacom18 Digital Ventures COO Gourav Rakshit said: “Voot is the outcome of Viacom18’s vision to create a future-ready digital business catering to the evolving digital entertainment needs of every Indian. It is with this focus and a content-first approach that we have built Voot Select as a premium platform providing an enhanced viewing experience for our users. Voot Select is ‘made for stories’ that are differentiated and compelling and with them, we are determined to be the most sought-after content destination for every Indian.”

In addition to Voot Select Originals and Viacom18 network’s leading shows will stream 24 hours before TV, Voot Select subscribers will also have access to a vast selection of international content including some of the biggest shows from all over the world, global premieres, LIVE events, exclusive daily talk shows, fashion, sports and lifestyle shows and 1500+ Bollywood and regional language movies.

Speaking about the unique proposition of Voot Select Viacom18 Voot Select, Youth, Music and English Entertainment, head Ferzad Palia, said: “Voot Select has been carefully crafted and designed for today’s ‘on-demand’ generation. We’re proud to give to India a destination that has the country’s largest showcase of stories ranging from Hindi & Regional Originals, LIVE Television channels from across the world, the widest variety of top-drawer international content to ‘24 hour-before-TV’ premieres of our TV network content. Ad free, Multi-screen access and a solid recommendation engine will further add to a great entertainment experience for our subscribers.”