Viacom18 to launch its new subscription streaming service ‘Voot Select’

Viacom18 is soon going to launch its second subscription-based streaming offering called Voot Select. Soon go live on Voot, the all new premium service, Voot Select will give users access to diverse multi genre marquee content experiences.

This new business vertical under Viacom18 Digital Ventures will be helmed by Youth, Music and English head Ferzad Palia. Voot Select will be in addition to his existing responsibilities.

Speaking about adding further scale to the digital business, Viacom18 Group CEO and MD Sudhanshu Vats said, “The video on demand market is the fastest growing segment in the media and entertainment sector today. Subscription led business models are going to be the next big growth drivers in the years to come. Having established Voot as India’s second largest premium AVoD platform, we think the time is apt for us to unveil our premium subscription offering, Voot Select. The new premium offering will bring more bespoke content to our always-on viewers.”

Voot Select is the dawn of a new era in the story of Voot. This is brought alive in the logo which reflects our commitment to providing exclusive content and quality entertainment for subscribers. Minimal, premium, and contemporary, this wordmark distinguishes itself from the mother brand through its form, while being intimately connected with the core brand ethos through subtle gradients and rounded edges. It is a visual translation of the brand proposition to provide the best digital content for a discerning audience.

“With Voot, the successful launch of Voot Kids and now Voot Select, our aim is to build a versatile and immersive digital ecosystem that will add value to our users. The new offering will provide them with differentiated content experiences across genres and segments. Currently in its final leg of testing, the all new Voot Select once live will see many untapped genres being made available for our users to experience and enjoy,” Viacom18 Digital Ventures COO Gourav Rakshit added.

Voot Select is the second subscription based streaming service from Viacom18 and will soon launch in India.