VFX-rich legendary adaptations that we are looking forward to

Adaptation of legendary movies has been flavour of the season for quite some time now. Filmmakers have long seen legendary stories and classics as their ultimate cinematic cash cow. Be it Disney or Universal or Sony Pictures, this recipe of success has become prominent over the years. With live-action remakes of animated classics and cinematic treat of popular graphic novels and bedtime stories, moviegoers are lapping it up like there is no tomorrow. Here’s the list of the ones we are looking forward to :-

The Invisible Man (Universal Pictures)

Most of us can’t wait for the H.G Well’s popular classic sci-fi novel to be up on the cinematic canvas. Turns out the plan is on the cards as the modern retelling that will be starring Elisabeth Moss Opposite Oliver Jackson-Cohen who portrays the titular character will reportedly release in the fag end of February.

Sonic the Hedgehog (Paramount Pictures)

Sega’s Sonic the Hedgehog character has starred across television and video games, the franchise has won millions and millions of hearts since its 1991 debut. Blue-furred critter is going to be starring in his first feature film. The movie was delayed due to changes in the look post the criticism it met with over the internet. Special Effects Supervisor Alex Burdett, Visual Effects Producer Jennifer Thompson and visual effects supervisor Ged Wright sent their Sonic work for them after fan reaction to Sonic’s look in the first trailer, but character redesign from Shade VFX (Visual effects producer Molly Pabian and Albert Testani), DMG (Visual Effects Supervisor Lisa Deaner), Blur Studio, Marza Animation Planet and Trixter should be the fix. Previ was provided by Digital Domain.

Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of Harley Quinn)

Ever since Margot’s depiction of Harley Quinn, the world can’t wait to watch her reprise the role from 2016’s Suicide Squad. The news is that she is going to switch to being a hero and join superheroes Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) and Black Canary (June Smollett-Bell) to face off against Gotham City crime lord Black Mask (Ewan Mc Gregor). This comic book adaptation’s visuals are done by special effects supervisor Mark Hawker, Visual effects producer Annemarie Griggs, visual effects supervisor Fernando Zorrilla, Luma Pictures (Visual Effects Producer Micheal Perfew and Visual Effects Supervisor Kevin Souls), Weta Digital (Visual Effects Supervisor Train Shadbolt), Crafty Apes, Day for Nite and Method Studios. It is slated to release in February.

Mulan (Walt Disney Studios)

Disney’s romance with live-action remakes of its classic animated features is well known. They are returning with this new version of Mulan, adapted from the 1998 hit about a young woman who becomes a fearsome warrior in Ancient China. Assisting Director Niki Caro bring the animated world of Mulan to life are visual effects producer Diana Giorguitti, Visual Effects Supervisor Sean Andrew Faden and Framestore (Visual Effects Supervisor Christian Irles), Sony Imageworks (Visual Effects Supervisor Seth Muary), Weta Digital (Visual Effects Producer Rene Sekula and Visual Effects Supervisor Anders Langlands), Day for Nite and One of Us. It is slated for release in the month of March.

Bloodshot (Sony Pictures)

Comic Book Company Valiant Comics is all set to bring characters to cinema with Bloodshot, starring Vin Diesel as a murder victim who is resurrected an reborn as the ultimate weapon with superhuman powers. Valiant comics universe is going to fly onto the screens with the help of Special Effects supervisor Cordell Mc Queen and Visual Effects Supervisor Ruslan Borysov with Clear Angle Studios, Day for Nite, Method Studios and RodeaFX. It releases in the cinemas in the month of February.

Fantasy Island (Sony Pictures)

A classic Fantasy Island television series that was broadcasted from 1977 to 1984 starring Ricardo Montalban’s Mr Roarke is gearing up for a rehash, this time with an all new horror makeover. Director/co-writer Jeff Wadlow’s feature film starring Micheal Pena as Roarke. Special effects Supervisor Dean Clarke and Visual Effects Supervisor Simon Maddison will be helping the filmmakers to bring it to life and scare the world. It hit the cinemas in the month of February.

We hope you liked the list of movies that are going to be as heavy on entertainment as on visual effects. We can’t wait!