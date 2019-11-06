VFX heavy series ‘Narcos vs Zombies’ to launch exclusively to Amazon Prime Video in 2020

Amazon Prime Video has announced a new Amazon Prime Original TV series Narcos vs Zombies, will launch in 2020, it is aiming to bring audiences across an exciting story passing various genres, from science-fiction to horror to action. It is comprised of eight episodes and will be available exclusively on Prime Video in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide, including Mexico and the rest of Latin America.

The series is a Mexican production created and written by Nicolas Entel and Miguel Tejada Flores, directed by Rigoberto Castañeda and stars Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Fátima Molina, Horacio García Rojas, Nery Arredondo and Adria Morales.

Narcos vs Zombies follows the story of legendary narco kingpin Alonso Marroquín (Peris-Mencheta), who escapes from a high-security Mexican prison with his son Lucas (Nery Arredondo) and finds refuge hiding at Paradiso, a remote drug rehab facility located on the U.S. side of the border. Meanwhile, test subjects from a failed U.S. military experiment —intended to transform wounded soldiers into killing machines— are left for dead near the border, only to revive as deadly mutant zombies. In its pursuit of the runaway Marroquins, the Mexican SWAT team is infected by the newly-created zombies, becoming a zombie army in its own right. Alerted of the imminent threat that this new species represents to humanity, the U.S. Army embarks on a mission to annihilate them. The series is produced by Dynamo and Red Creek Productions.

“We are always looking to bring new kinds of premium content to our Prime members, therefore we are very excited about this new and innovative series that will surely be loved by fans of a variety of genres,” said Javier Szerman, Head of Mexico Originals, Amazon Prime Video. “The story of Narcos vs Zombies is something that hasn’t been done at this scale in Latin America.”

“For all of us at Dynamo it has been an incredible experience to produce this unique original series for Prime Video in Latin America.The level of complexity in the production of this series added with the blending of genres will bring audiences a story which they have never before seen,” said Dynamo CEO Andrés Calderón.

“The series is a lot of fun, action-packed and features amazing VFX, but it will also likely ruffle some feathers as it deals with several important – and controversial – current affairs,” said Red Creek Productions founding partner and series showrunner Nicolas Entel.

Narcos vs Zombies is the most recent Amazon Original series announced by Prime Video for Mexico, joining a growing list of popular and critically-acclaimed local original series like Diablo Guardian, LOL: Last One Laughing, Un Extraño Enemigo, El Juego de las Llaves and the recently launched Derbez Family Vacation, along with hit global originals including the award winning series The Marvelous Maisel and Fleabag, as well as global hits like Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, The Boys, Good Omens and Carnival Row.

Prime members will be able to watch all episodes of Narcos vs Zombies anywhere and anytime on the Prime Video app for smart TVs, mobile devices, Fire TV stick, Apple TV and Chromecast, as well as stream online. In the Prime Video app, Prime members can download episodes on their mobile devices and tablets and watch anywhere offline at no additional cost. Prime Video is available in Mexico at no additional cost to Prime membership and now with Prime Video Channels, Prime members can add channels they love such as HBO, STARZPLAY and Paramount+, with most subscriptions offering a free trial and the ability to cancel anytime.