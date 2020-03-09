VES blazes a trail of meetups across the country to aggregate the VFX community

VES India recently organised meetups at Mumbai and Bangalore which saw attendees from all spheres of the AVGC industry ranging from VFX artists to animators to technology aficionados.

Hosted by Oscar-awardee and VFX veteran Tim Mcgovern, the event at Mumbai kicked off with a welcome address and an introduction to the VES (Visual effects society) which has played a catalysing role in the growth of cinema, nourishing the VFX scenario all over the world.

Speaking about the proceedings of the event, VES chair Abhishek Krishnan shared, “We are gathered here to meet and greet our regional members and artists who want to join the visual effects Society of India. We recently finished our 2020 elections for the office bearers and also wanted to introduce them to the gathering here.”

While MPC Film 2D supervisor Vijay Selvam shared his work on the VFX Academy Award Winning movie 1917 and also his first-hand experience of representing the Indian Team at VES AWARDS 2020 in Los Angeles, MPC Advertising Compositing Supervisor Rashabh Bhutani shared his experience on winning the VES Award for” Qutstanding Compositing in a Photoreal Commercial for the creation of the famous Samsung 2018 Advertisment Ostrich at Bangalore.



For the unversed, The Visual Effects Society, a global professional honorary society and the entertainment industry’s only organization representing the full breadth of visual effects practitioners including artists, technologists, model makers, educators, studio executives, supervisors, PR/marketing specialists and producers. VES has over 4000 members in more than 40 countries worldwide contribute in all areas of entertainment like film, television, commercials, animation, special venue, games and new media. Headquartered in Los Angeles, the VES has member Sections in Australia, Bay Area (CA), Germany, India, London, Los Angeles, Montreal, New York, New Zealand, Toronto, Vancouver and Washington state.

Elaborating on the future plans, he said, “VES in India plans to further grow the awareness and reach of its functions and volunteer-work to other artists and friends. For example, we continue doing free film screenings for our members and friends. We would continue doing ‘Making of’ events and share as much as possible for the community to grow and learn from each other.”

VES plans to promote the arts and science of the craft by spreading the knowledge and techniques amongst professionals and students from across the globe. Recently elected members that will be taking charge of the operations are as follows :- Chair Abhishek Krishnan, Co-chair Keitan Yadav, Treasurer Srinivas S and Secretary Devrishi Chatterji.