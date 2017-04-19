Vertex Volt co-founder Nikhil Sinha sets up training institute – Vertex School

With the aim of upscaling the VFX standard in India, Triangle Film Company producer Nikhil Sinha has opened Vertex School of Visual Effects and Animation institute. Known for the visual effects for shows such as — Devon ke Dev Mahadev, Mahakumbh, Chandra Nandini, Siya Ke Ram, Nikhil Sinha along with Hardik Gajjar owns a visual effects company titled Vertex Volt.

Vertex School of Visual Effects and Animation will be located in Ahmedabad, where students can enrol in the course with a lot of practice on projects. “We have done a study and realised that, in cities like Mumbai and Delhi, there are plenty of learning opportunities, but in places like Ahmedabad, the institutes are not so well-equipped. This is why I wanted to start from there and later will expand to other cities in near future.”

The institute will have a maximum 150 seats, with short-term courses (two months) to long-term courses of (two years) which will award a post-graduate diploma. The USP of institute is that — it is affiliated with universities and also has a secured job guarantee. The school will commence from 1 May. The fee structure of the institute depends on which course the students are taking.

For short-term course (four months), the fees is Rs 35,000 and Rs 190,000 for the long-term course (two years). Approximately, an investment of Rs 2 crore has been done in the venture by the producer.

Speaking about the venture with www.indiantelevision.com, Sinha said, “We launched this company in 2011 when we started work on Mahadev. As a technical person, I have been always inclined towards visual arts and effects. Also, I personally make shows which have a lot of VFX. I am someone who always tries to give something new to the industry. And when you work on shows which have loads of VFX, you understand your need more!”

He further added, “We are starting with our first branch and then we will move to second one which will be in Baroda.”

Talking about his inspiration in the field of visual effects, Sinha asserted, “Peter Jackson and George Lucas are the people whom I look up to. Also, Lord of the Rings was the film which completely changed my views regarding special effects.” He mentioned, “When we started the company, channels must have thought that we are just another company which will say a lot and deliver little. But, with the success of Mahadev, people started believing in our vision. I can proudly say that Vertex Volt inspired the industry to make more VFX based shows. We made them believe that it is possible.”