Vaibhav Studios’ animation idents for Nickelodeon scoops 12 awards at Promax India Awards

Remember the idlis, medu vadas dancing and having fun in a video online? Such a unique concept grabbed eyeballs and was absolutely entertaining. Created by Vaibhav Studios this animation ident for Nickelodeon along with others has bagged 12 awards at Promax India Awards.

Announced recently this week, Vaibhav Studios founder and acclaimed animator Vaibhav Kumaresh shared the news on social media yesterday. The stop motion animation idents swept away six gold, and six silver awards.

Overwhelmed at this win, Kumaresh shared with Animation Xpress, “It obviously feels great. And to sweep away almost all of the main categories is indeed overwhelming!”

These animated idents were produced last year and Anand Babu along with Tapas Jana, were the chief architects of this campaign with almost the entire team, including interns at Vaibhav Studios playing an active role in the production of the films in some way.

“The campaign was a fusion of two different idea pitches. One was the mad music video series using everyday objects which was the brainchild of director Anand Babu. He had created a short independent film using nuts (the edible ones!) at home called Pista. It was a hilarious little film and I was very keen that an idea like this be seen by everyone…Meanwhile I was getting bored of the digital computer generated mediums and was yearning to work on something more tactile, physical and crude. [So] I had created a small test animation clip using strips of paper and was eager to do more of it,” mentioned Kumaresh about the origination of the idea.

The team which worked on ‘Nickelodeon Idli’ comprised of :

Concept – Anand Babu

Direction – Anand Babu & Vaibhav Kumaresh

Rigs & armature design – Tapas Jana

Camera – Abhijit Ghodke, Vaibhav Kumaresh & Anand Babu

Puppeteering – Ajit Aher, Bhavesh Gondaliya, Dapoon Rai Dewan, Sagar Kulkarni, Jayesh Panchal,

Avinash Gulhane, Rajib Debnath, Sweta Nayak, Amlan Sarkhel, Ganesh Kotale & Sarath Thomas

2D Animation – Anand Babu, Dapoon Rai Dewan, Adithi K

Stop motion animation – Ajit Aher, Tapas Jana & Dapoon Rai Dewan

Cleanup & compositing – Abhijit Ghodke & Sweta Nayak

Production coordination – Sweta Nayak & Baadal Chaurasia

Music – Tony Wilson

Lyrics – Victor Devasakayam

Vocals – Tony Wilson & Victor Devasakayam

Naadaswaram – Raj Kumar

Tavil & percussion – Sajith Pappan

Mixed & mastered by Jonathan Bruce

Produced by Vaibhav Studios, Mumbai

Team Nickelodeon India

Suchita Karmokar (Vice President, Creative Services, Kids Cluster)

Sanhita Das (Creative Director, On Air Promotions, Kids Cluster)

The team ‘Nickelodeon Cricket’ comprised of :

Script & direction – Anand Babu & Vaibhav Kumaresh

2D animation – Anand Babu, Ajit Aher, Dapun Rai Dewan, Balaram J Warrier, Sushant Deshmukh,

Yami Aherwar

Music & sound design – Roto Shah

Cut out & rigging – Avinash Gulhane, Bhavesh Gondaliya, Rajib Debnath

Stop motion animation – Anand Babu, Tapas Jana

Camera & Post production – Abhijit Ghodke, Sweta Nayak

Animation production assistance – Balaram J Warrier, Sushant Deshmukh, Yami Aherwar

Production coordination – Sweta Nayak

Studio assistance – Baadal Chaurasia

Produced by Vaibhav Studios, Mumbai

Team Nickelodeon India

Suchita Karmokar (Vice President, Creative Services, Kids Cluster)

Sanhita Das (Creative Director, On Air Promotions, Kids Cluster)

The team ‘Nickelodeon Egg Opera’ had :

Concept – Anand Babu

Direction – Anand Babu & Vaibhav Kumaresh

Music & sound design – Advait Nemlekar

Stop motion animation – Tapas Jana

Set design & Lighting – Tapas Jana

Production assistance – Bhavesh Gondaliya, Balaram J Warrier, Sushant Deshmukh, Yami Aherwar

2D animation – Anand Babu, Ajit Aher, Dapun Rai Dewan, Jayesh Panchal, Rajib Debnath

Camera & Post production – Abhijit Ghodke, Sweta Nayak

Production coordination – Sweta Nayak

Studio assistance – Baadal Chaurasia

Produced by Vaibhav Studios, Mumbai

Team Nickelodeon India

Suchita Karmokar (Vice President, Creative Services, Kids Cluster)

Sanhita Das (Creative Director, On Air Promotions, Kids Cluster)

The team of ‘Nickelodeon Rock Band’ had :

Concept – Anand Babu

Direction – Anand Babu & Vaibhav Kumaresh

Music, vocals & sound design – Roto Shah

Stop motion animation – Tapas Jana & Anand Babu

Set & prop design – Tapas Jana, Bhavesh Gondaliya, Abhijit Ghodke, Baadal Chaurasiya

Lighting – Tapas Jana

2D animation – Anand Babu, Ajit Aher, Dapun Rai Dewan, Jayesh Panchal, Rajib Debnath, Tapas Jana

Digital 3D animation – Tapas Jana, Abhijit Ghodke, Amlan Sarkhel, Bhavesh Gondaliya, Sagar Kulkarni

Camera & Post production – Abhijit Ghodke

Production coordination – Sweta Nayak

Studio assistance – Ritesh Vishwakarma

Produced by Vaibhav Studios, Mumbai

Team Nickelodeon India

Suchita Karmokar (Vice President, Creative Services, Kids Cluster)

Sanhita Das (Creative Director, On Air Promotions, Kids Cluster)

Team ‘Nickelodeon Mom & Brat’ consisted of :

Script & direction – Anand Babu & Vaibhav Kumaresh

2D animation – Anand Babu, Ajit Aher, Dapun Rai Dewan

Music & sound design – Roto Shah

Cut out & rigging – Tapas Jana, Avinash Gulhane, Bhavesh Gondaliya, Rajib Debnath, Sweta Nayak

Set design & Lighting – Tapas Jana

Stop motion animation – Tapas Jana & Anand Babu

Camera & Post production – Abhijit Ghodke

Production coordination – Sweta Nayak

Studio assistance – Baadal Chaurasia

Produced by Vaibhav Studios, Mumbai

Team Nickelodeon India

Suchita Karmokar (Vice President, Creative Services, Kids Cluster)

Sanhita Das (Creative Director, On Air Promotions, Kids Cluster)

Being asked if he expected such a response, Kumaresh quipped, “When we create films, the intention is to have fun, and not to win awards! For us the biggest award was when the shorts went viral online as soon as they were released. The Idli ident especially went bonkers! So to be frank, yes I did expect a great response from our audience, because I personally enjoyed thoroughly the way each of the films turned out.”

We hope to witness more of such cool, quirky and imaginative stuff making its way to our booming animation industry!