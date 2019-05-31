Remember the idlis, medu vadas dancing and having fun in a video online? Such a unique concept grabbed eyeballs and was absolutely entertaining. Created by Vaibhav Studios this animation ident for Nickelodeon along with others has bagged 12 awards at Promax India Awards.
Announced recently this week, Vaibhav Studios founder and acclaimed animator Vaibhav Kumaresh shared the news on social media yesterday. The stop motion animation idents swept away six gold, and six silver awards.
Overwhelmed at this win, Kumaresh shared with Animation Xpress, “It obviously feels great. And to sweep away almost all of the main categories is indeed overwhelming!”
These animated idents were produced last year and Anand Babu along with Tapas Jana, were the chief architects of this campaign with almost the entire team, including interns at Vaibhav Studios playing an active role in the production of the films in some way.
“The campaign was a fusion of two different idea pitches. One was the mad music video series using everyday objects which was the brainchild of director Anand Babu. He had created a short independent film using nuts (the edible ones!) at home called Pista. It was a hilarious little film and I was very keen that an idea like this be seen by everyone…Meanwhile I was getting bored of the digital computer generated mediums and was yearning to work on something more tactile, physical and crude. [So] I had created a small test animation clip using strips of paper and was eager to do more of it,” mentioned Kumaresh about the origination of the idea.
The team which worked on ‘Nickelodeon Idli’ comprised of :
Concept – Anand Babu
Direction – Anand Babu & Vaibhav Kumaresh
Rigs & armature design – Tapas Jana
Camera – Abhijit Ghodke, Vaibhav Kumaresh & Anand Babu
Puppeteering – Ajit Aher, Bhavesh Gondaliya, Dapoon Rai Dewan, Sagar Kulkarni, Jayesh Panchal,
Avinash Gulhane, Rajib Debnath, Sweta Nayak, Amlan Sarkhel, Ganesh Kotale & Sarath Thomas
2D Animation – Anand Babu, Dapoon Rai Dewan, Adithi K
Stop motion animation – Ajit Aher, Tapas Jana & Dapoon Rai Dewan
Cleanup & compositing – Abhijit Ghodke & Sweta Nayak
Production coordination – Sweta Nayak & Baadal Chaurasia
Music – Tony Wilson
Lyrics – Victor Devasakayam
Vocals – Tony Wilson & Victor Devasakayam
Naadaswaram – Raj Kumar
Tavil & percussion – Sajith Pappan
Mixed & mastered by Jonathan Bruce
Produced by Vaibhav Studios, Mumbai
Team Nickelodeon India
Suchita Karmokar (Vice President, Creative Services, Kids Cluster)
Sanhita Das (Creative Director, On Air Promotions, Kids Cluster)
The team ‘Nickelodeon Cricket’ comprised of :
Script & direction – Anand Babu & Vaibhav Kumaresh
2D animation – Anand Babu, Ajit Aher, Dapun Rai Dewan, Balaram J Warrier, Sushant Deshmukh,
Yami Aherwar
Music & sound design – Roto Shah
Cut out & rigging – Avinash Gulhane, Bhavesh Gondaliya, Rajib Debnath
Stop motion animation – Anand Babu, Tapas Jana
Camera & Post production – Abhijit Ghodke, Sweta Nayak
Animation production assistance – Balaram J Warrier, Sushant Deshmukh, Yami Aherwar
Production coordination – Sweta Nayak
Studio assistance – Baadal Chaurasia
Produced by Vaibhav Studios, Mumbai
The team ‘Nickelodeon Egg Opera’ had :
Concept – Anand Babu
Direction – Anand Babu & Vaibhav Kumaresh
Music & sound design – Advait Nemlekar
Stop motion animation – Tapas Jana
Set design & Lighting – Tapas Jana
Production assistance – Bhavesh Gondaliya, Balaram J Warrier, Sushant Deshmukh, Yami Aherwar
2D animation – Anand Babu, Ajit Aher, Dapun Rai Dewan, Jayesh Panchal, Rajib Debnath
Camera & Post production – Abhijit Ghodke, Sweta Nayak
Production coordination – Sweta Nayak
Studio assistance – Baadal Chaurasia
Produced by Vaibhav Studios, Mumbai
The team of ‘Nickelodeon Rock Band’ had :
Concept – Anand Babu
Direction – Anand Babu & Vaibhav Kumaresh
Music, vocals & sound design – Roto Shah
Stop motion animation – Tapas Jana & Anand Babu
Set & prop design – Tapas Jana, Bhavesh Gondaliya, Abhijit Ghodke, Baadal Chaurasiya
Lighting – Tapas Jana
2D animation – Anand Babu, Ajit Aher, Dapun Rai Dewan, Jayesh Panchal, Rajib Debnath, Tapas Jana
Digital 3D animation – Tapas Jana, Abhijit Ghodke, Amlan Sarkhel, Bhavesh Gondaliya, Sagar Kulkarni
Camera & Post production – Abhijit Ghodke
Production coordination – Sweta Nayak
Studio assistance – Ritesh Vishwakarma
Produced by Vaibhav Studios, Mumbai
Team ‘Nickelodeon Mom & Brat’ consisted of :
Script & direction – Anand Babu & Vaibhav Kumaresh
2D animation – Anand Babu, Ajit Aher, Dapun Rai Dewan
Music & sound design – Roto Shah
Cut out & rigging – Tapas Jana, Avinash Gulhane, Bhavesh Gondaliya, Rajib Debnath, Sweta Nayak
Set design & Lighting – Tapas Jana
Stop motion animation – Tapas Jana & Anand Babu
Camera & Post production – Abhijit Ghodke
Production coordination – Sweta Nayak
Studio assistance – Baadal Chaurasia
Produced by Vaibhav Studios, Mumbai
Being asked if he expected such a response, Kumaresh quipped, “When we create films, the intention is to have fun, and not to win awards! For us the biggest award was when the shorts went viral online as soon as they were released. The Idli ident especially went bonkers! So to be frank, yes I did expect a great response from our audience, because I personally enjoyed thoroughly the way each of the films turned out.”
We hope to witness more of such cool, quirky and imaginative stuff making its way to our booming animation industry!