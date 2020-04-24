UYoung launches preschool streamer

Chinese family media and entertainment company UYoung has launched an educational SVoD service for preschool children. The goal of the platform is to expand the reach of its production and distribution catalogue, while helping kids in the region learn English.

UKids, aimed at preschoolers will offer subscribers a library of curated content chosen for its educational value, ranging from STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics), nature and arts and crafts titles through to socio-emotional programming. Its catalogue features more than 3,000 episodes of content in both English and Mandarin, including popular series such as Peppa Pig, Bob the Builder, Fireman Sam and Thomas & Friends. The app also hosts more than 1,000 songs and audio stories, including YouTube content from Skyship Entertainment’s Super Simple Song brand. New content such as Moon & Me and Love Monster will be regularly added to the service through continuous updates.

In the last year UYoung has sold TeamTO’s Mighty Mike and Cottonwood Media’s The Ollie and Moon Show to China’s Tencent and Mango TV, as well as a trio of animated shows Mia and Me, Space Racers and Messy Goes to Okido to state-owned broadcaster CCTV.