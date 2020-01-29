Universal Studios’ immersive state-of-the-art ride to have ‘The Secret Life of Pets’ cast

The voice talent behind the furry stars of Illumination’s global hits The Secret Life of Pets and The Secret Life of Pets 2 will reprise their roles in Universal Studios Hollywood’s lively new ride, The Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash!, opening in Spring 2020.

The film’s talent and their alter egos include Patton Oswalt as Max, Kevin Hart as Snowball, Eric Stonestreet as Duke, Jenny Slate as Gidget, Tiffany Haddish as Daisy, Lake Bell as Chloe, Dana Carvey as Pops, Steve Coogan as Ozone, Chris Renaud as Norman, Hannibal Buress as Buddy, Bobby Moynihan as Mel, Jessica DiCicco as Princess and Tara Strong as Pickles.

The ride will blend live, dimensional and animated characters with hyper-realistic media and projection mapping to fully immerse guests in a bustling New York City landscape. Seated within ride vehicles that resemble cardboard boxes—reminiscent of where Katie first finds her beloved Max as a puppy—guests will travel along a track towards the Pet Adoption event and the ultimate happy ending: forever homes.

The state-of-the-art ride will employ a series of technological firsts that combine sophisticated facial recognition with enhanced gesture tracking, which helps to identify each guest as a unique stray puppy for the duration of the ride. Every time guests experience The Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash! they will likely see themselves characterized as a different stray puppy, creating a unique new experience with each ride.

The Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash! will be located on Pets Place, previously referred to as Baker Street, and adjacent to the popular Despicable Me Minion Mayhem and Super Silly Fun Land attractions. With the installation of all-new storefront facades, Pets Place will capture the charm of a busy NY street, including an iconic NYC subway station.