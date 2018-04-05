Universal Pictures release official trailer of Rowan Atkinson’s ‘Johnny English Strikes Again’

When Mr.Bean meets James Bond, you have a comic actioner that doesn’t only bring the hilarity of the former, but also the elegance of the latter. And our beloved Rowan Atkinson is all set to reprise the role once again as Universal Pictures drop the first official trailer of the upcoming spy caper Johnny English Strikes Again.

A third installment of the franchise, the trailer captures English, who’s currently a teacher at a prep school following his retirement as a spy, called back into the mix after the details of every British secret service agents apparently gets leaked into the public domain. The only one’s whose doesn’t, is but that of himself.

Now, he’s left with the job of apprehending the hacker behind this security breach. This mission then sees him coast to the south of France, acquaint himself with the VR technology, surreptitiously get on a cruise ship, and also break a bone or two in his back when caught!

Atkinson, now 63, adrons the clumsy spy’s role for the first time since 2011, but doesn’t seem to skip a beat!

Actions are at a bear minimum, but if the previous movies are anything to go by, then one can expect a healthy dose of muscle flexing by the most cartoonish spy of the M16.

London-based VFX studio BlueBolt has helmed the project while VFX supervisor Angela Barson is the production supervisor.

Directed by David Kerr, Johnny English Strikes Again releases on 12 October 2018 in the US.