UK’s Sky to air ‘The Christmas Letter’

UK broadcaster Sky has picked up Lupus Films and Dream Logic Studios’ festival special The Christmas Letter. The 26-minute 3D-animated family film will air on Sky One and be available on-demand on Sky Kids.

The story revolves around a little boy eager to send his letter to Santa. When his cranky neighbors tells of her bad experience with her own letter in the past, the young boy sets out to show her the joy of the season.

Narrated by Kate Winslet, The Christmas Letter is written and directed by Kealan O’Rourke (Danger Mouse, Emily the Strange) and produced in association with Fis Éireann/Screen Ireland and KiKA. UPHE Content Group handles the global distribution across TV, home entertainment and theatrical, excluding Germany and Ireland.

Lupus Films is known for holiday specials inlcuding The Snowman, The Snowdog and We’re Going on a Bear Hunt.