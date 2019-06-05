Turtle Beach reveals new gaming accessories for E3 2019

Turtle Beach, the global leader in gaming headsets and audio accessories, today revealed new products the company will be showing for the first time at next week’s Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) 2019. For PC gamers, Turtle Beach’s Hamburg, Germany-based ROCCAT team will be debuting its groundbreaking Kain series of PC gaming mice, which introduces an all-new design with an innovative click-mechanism that will be available in three models set to launch by the end of 2019.

“Our newly acquired ROCCAT team’s dedication to design and innovation is clearly evident in the new Kain mouse line, which features innovative technology to make it the fastest, most responsive PC gaming mouse on the market. We’re also excited to unveil the Recon Spark as the first of our products with a unique Spark colour treatment. Gamers have an appetite for more colour choices when it comes to their accessories, and we’re already looking at giving future products a Spark treatment of their own,” said Turtle Beach CEO Juergen Stark.

Additionally, Turtle Beach will showcase its latest standout gaming headset, the Recon Spark, which is a great entry-level wired gaming headset that dons a distinct white and lavender look and is perfect for gaming on any system.

Turtle Beach general manager of PC products René Korte added, “E3 2019 is the opportune time and platform for us to unveil our all-new Kain mouse series, which is the sum of an exceptional 12 years designing top-performing PC gaming mice and hearing our fans’ desire for higher-end technology. Every single detail of this new mouse has been remastered, from its size and weight to its form, build, and coating and our innovative new click-mechanism are designed to make gamers’ actions more consistent, satisfying, and faster.”

Kain series PC gaming mice

Born from the vision of creating a PC gaming mouse with the best ‘click’ and aimed to deliver maximum precision performance, the Kain series mice introduce the Titan Click – a new click-mechanism engineered to unlock accurate and responsive controls. Titan Click is a unison of innovative hardware design supported by software that combines to create a better, faster, more responsive, and great-feeling ‘click’. This faster and more precise click comes from an exclusive variant of Omron switches and software that registers the clock signal up to 16 milliseconds faster than any other mice, giving the Kain a speed advantage and letting players stay one click ahead of the competition.

PC gamers will have three models of the Kain mouse to choose from – both wired and wireless – each one offering the same superior precision in speed and control. Available in ash black and arctic white, the Kain family starts at a competitive price of $49.99 for the Kain 100 AIMO, with the upgraded sensor variant Kain 120 AIMO available at $69.99. The Kain 100 AIMO and Kain 120 AIMO are planned to launch by September 2019 Additionally, the wireless Kain 200 AIMO will offer PC gamers the cable-free version of its newest technology at a price of $99.99 and is planned to be available this fall.

On Tuesday, June 11, 2019, fans can get the full Kain series experience at the official site as ROCCAT unveils additional details and begins taking pre-orders for its latest, groundbreaking PC gaming mouse series.

Recon Spark Multiplatform Gaming Headset

Debuting a fun white and lavender style based on input from gamers who wanted a new, distinct look, the Recon Spark delivers comfort-driven performance with great sound and crystal-clear chat through its high-quality 40mm speakers and high-sensitivity flip-to-mute mic. The Recon Spark’s lightweight design, metal-reinforced headband, and glasses-friendly leatherette-wrapped memory foam ear cushions provide added durability and comfort.

Additionally, the headset’s standard 3.5mm connection makes it multiplatform compatible and ideal for use with Xbox One, PS4 Pro and PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC gaming with the included PC splitter cable, and for mobile devices with a 3.5mm headset jack. The Recon Spark gaming headset will be available late July 2019 in limited quantities at $49.95 and is available for pre-order at the official account and at participating retailers.