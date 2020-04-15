Tubi Kids will be available to all android users

The free streaming service Tubi has just announced that it has started to roll out Tubi Kids on Android. Tubi Kids will be available to all Android users in the coming days, expanding its current availability on Roku, Fire TV and Comcast Xfinity.

Tubi Kids features a robust library of children’s content – over 1,200 age-appropriate movies and television shows or over 5,000 hours of content – completely free in a dedicated section built just for families. The content is completely free and has its own section, made just for families. Tubi Kids also gives parents peace of mind as their kids enjoy content, without needing supervision.

Tubi Kids includes hit movies including Steven Spielberg’s The Adventures of TinTin, Norm of the North, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, alongside series with iconic characters including Sonic the Hedgehog, Strawberry Shortcake, Paddington Bear, The Wiggles and many more.

Tubi is available on android and iOS mobile devices, Amazon Echo Show, Google Nest Hub Max, Comcast Xfinity X1, Cox Contour, and on OTT devices such as Amazon Fire TV, Vizio TVs, Sony TVs, Samsung TVs, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4, and soon on Hisense TVs globally. Consumers can also watch Tubi content on the official website.