‘Trolls World Tour’ makes its streaming debut today

With more people staying at home, practising social distancing, movie theatres have temporarily shut their doors. Trolls World Tour is the first major movie release to skip theaters and go straight to on demand.

Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake are back for Trolls World Tour, the sequel to 2016 animated hit. The prequel also features Rachael Bloom, James Corden, Caroline Hjelt, Ozzy Osbourne, Kelly Clarkson, George Clinton and more.

To celebrate, the maestros of DreamWorks Animation put together some fun tutorials that will help inspire homebound artistes of all ages. The studio shared ‘How to Draw’ character videos from head of story Tim Heitz, director Walt Dohrn, and a ‘How to Scrapbook Like Poppy’ by super-creative vis dev artist (and Animag Rising Star of 2020!) Priscilla Wong.

The family-friendly feature will be available starting 10 April via video on demand, including Amazon Prime, VUDU, Apple TV and YouTube to name a few.