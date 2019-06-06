Trailer of ‘Super 30’ trends at number one



Recently the trailer of Vikas Bahl’s Super 30 was dropped in which Hrithik Roshan is featured in the biopic genre for the first time. The movie is based on the inspiring and noble story of Patna-based math genius and founder of the Super 30 educational programme, Anand Kumar. Hrithik’s character drops out a well-paying teaching job at a coaching centre to teach privileged children in a bid to end the class disparity.

Hrithik can be seen speaking in a Bihari dialect, donning a professor’s outfit and a tan. The film is based on the life of Anand Kumar, who started Super 30, an educational programme where 30 students from poor backgrounds are chosen and trained to get into the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT). The programme is popular for its success rate.

Raja ka beta raja nahi banega. Raja woh hi banega, jo haqdaar hoga.

“It is true that the ICC (Internal Complaints Committee) report exonerated Vikas. With ICC clearing Vikas Bahl’s name, we don’t have a choice but to reinstate his credit as Super 30 director,” Reliance Entertainment Group CEO Shibasish Sarkar told IANS in a statement.

The movie is set to have a fair bit of VFX done by Prime Focus. Produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films, Super 30 also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Tripathi in key roles. The film will hit the theatres on 12 July 2019.