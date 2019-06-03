‘Toy Story 4’ is all set to beat records set by ‘The Incredibles 2’ and ‘Finding Dory’ at the box office

The toys are back on the big screen with an all-new adventure in Toy Story 4. Woody, Buzz and the whole gang find themselves far from home, discovering new friends—and old ones—on an eye-opening road trip that takes them to unexpected places.

With Woody and Buzz Lightyear set to reunite on-screen once again, both adults and children alike are excited for Toy Story 4. The US reports have said that it’s set to have a massive opening weekend in the box office when it opens on 21 June.

According to Deadline, pre-sale tickets for the animated movie have the potential to hit a record $200m in the US in its first weekend alone, which would beat Incredibles 2‘s three-day record of $182.6m from last year.

The ticketing company Fandango reports that Toy Story 4 sold a record number of 24-hour-advance tickets, beating the sales of Pixar’s Finding Dory, as well as the live-action movies Beauty and the Beast and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2. In addition, Atom Tickets has sold nearly 50 per cent more tickets than its most sold animated films – Incredibles 2, Ralph Breaks the Internet and Hotel Transylvania 3.

Toy Story 4 welcomes veteran voices back to the toy box, including Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Annie Potts and Joan Cusack. New to the Toy Story voice cast are Tony Hale, Christina Hendricks, Keanu Reeves and Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele.

Directed by Josh Cooley, Disney/ Pixar’s Toy Story 4 ventures into theaters on 21 June 2019.