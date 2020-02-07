Toronto based Relish Interactive acquires Costa Rica-based animation studio Rocket Cartoons

Award-winning Canadian content and gaming studio, Relish Interactive has acquired Costa Rica-based Rocket Cartoons, to level-up its in-house animation talent. The acquisition is effective immediately.

Relish, well known for its app store hit part book, part game, part animated film, Weirdwood Manor, intends to grow its in-house animation team and bolster its ability to create one of a kind multi platform digital experiences with this acquisition.

Rocket Cartoons is an indie animation studio and the first original content studio in Costa Rica. Known for its high-quality short-form work such as Kip Van Creepy (DreamWorksTV) and Terror in Doomsville (Cartoon Network). Their creations have sold into more than 40 territories worldwide. Relish CEO Paul Pattison and Rocket CCO Leo Trinidad first came across each other at the Kidscreen Summit in February 2018, and the relationship took off from there.

Pattison said, “Rocket is a talented and nimble team of artists and creators, who will help us round out our 2D and 3D animation offering and boost our ability to create original content that travels well globally”.

This new phase of the Relish and Rocket relationship comes after working together for the past two years on successful projects including, the Kidscreen Award-nominated 2D series Treasure X and a new 3D CGI series called Kindi Kids (both for Moose Toys). Each property has achieved more than 30 million views on YouTube. Their next big project is a co-production of Super Punch, a 2D animated digital series for kids in the pipeline for Cartoon Network Latin America.

While the Rocket team will join Relish with its leadership team assuming senior roles, the Rocket Cartoons brand will continue to exist and co-develop IP under a first-look deal with Relish.