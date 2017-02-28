Toei and Funimation announced new licensing agreements for ‘Dragon Ball Super’

Toei Animation and Funimation Entertainment announced agreements with multiple licensing partners in a variety of apparel categories for the new Dragon Ball Super and original Dragon Ball Z anime series.

Dragon Ball is an iconic global brand and one of the most beloved anime franchises in North America for over 20 years and counting. Dragon Ball Super is the first new storyline from original creator Akira Toriyama in more than 18 years and will create a whole new generation of Dragon Ball fans.

These new agreements represent the first in series of licensing announcements for both Dragon Ball Super and Dragon Ball Z. Licensed merchandise will be available in a variety of retailers across the USA and Canada.

Toei and Funimation are actively seeking additional licensing partners in other apparel categories including sleepwear and underwear.

New licensing agreements include:

Bioworld: The leading merchandiser of licensed apparel and accessories in the pop culture space has designed new themed collections based on Dragon Ball Super and Dragon Ball Z. Items will range from t-shirts, fashion cut and sew tops, bottoms, skirts, dresses and leggings to sweaters, hoodies, vests, jackets to joggers, athleisure and novelty apparel.

JCorp: The Canadian-based supplier of fashionable apparel and accessories will launch a collection of Dragon Ball Z themed apparel. Apparel items include men’s sleepwear and loungewear and men’s / boy’s swimwear, t-shirts, tank tops, muscle tops, hoodies, popovers, active wear, shorts, joggers, and jackets as well as ladies’ and girls’ long and short sleeve t-shirts, fashion tops, hoodies, popovers, leggings, and joggers.

Great Eastern Entertainment: One of the leading makers of anime and video game merchandise is creating themed apparel collections for both Dragon Ball Super and Dragon Ball Z. These will include t-shirts, cut and sew tops, jackets, hoodies, sweatshirts, pajama onesies and lounge pants in both adult and children’s sizes.