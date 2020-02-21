TIME Studios bring Martin Luther King Jr. to virtual reality for the first time

TIME’s Emmy-award winning division TIME Studios launches its groundbreaking immersive project, The March, which brings the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom and Martin Luther King Jr.’s iconic “I Have a Dream” speech to virtual reality for the first time.

Co-created by TIME’s Emmy-winning Mia Tramz and industry-leading immersive storyteller Alton Glass, with executive producer and narrator of the project Viola Davis, The March features the most realistic recreation of a human performance in virtual reality to date, through advanced VR, AI, film production processes, and machine-learning techniques.

TIME Studios partnered with the Emmy Award–winning V.A.L.I.S.studio, Verizon Media’s Academy Award and Emmy-nominated immersive media studio RYOT, Academy Award-winning visual effects and immersive studio Digital Domain and award-winning JuVee Productions for the project.

The March will debut as an experiential exhibit on 28 February 2020 at the DuSable Museum of African American History in Chicago, IL, the first independent African American history museum in the country. The exhibit will run until November 2020.