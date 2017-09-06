This animated short for Heinz shows how you can turn your obsession to invention

Nobody knew where young Geoffrey’s obsession came from.

All anyone knew, was that the boy loved Beanz.

In fact, they were his entire life.

But as is often the way, one moment, or one woman, changed everything.

And that is where this story starts.

How many commercials do you ignore/skip on TV or while surfing the net? Wait, the right question would be – how many do you watch? Hardly any, right? That is because you know that the ads merely try to sell their products, which is what advertisements ideally do. And you have seen that numerous times, to the point that you don’t care anymore.

Yet, there are certain ads that you will watch. Ads that tell a story. And narrowing it down further, ads that tell a story through the medium of animation which cannot be ignored.

Watch this ad film Heinz ‘Geoff’ to see how Geoff came to invent a Heinz Beanz size, perfect for every Aussie.

The campaign is created by the New Zealand’s Y&R agency and Assembly for Kraft Heinz Australia. It is directed by Damon Duncan with music by Franklin Road.