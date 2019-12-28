These five Indian gaming apps help to earn real money

The technological strides over the past few years have rendered the gaming sector potent in many ways. Thanks to digital payment platforms, earning real cash through applications has been made easier than ever before. These apps prove to be a boon in facilitating the ease of earning a few extra bucks for users to get by.

In 2019 the money making apps are abounding on the appstore and google play store. While some are trivia-based gaming platforms like Loco, others are games of skill applications such as Dream11, RummyCircle which help players in earning real cash on winning the game. Apart from that, there are other homegrown Indian casual gaming apps which also help you win the coveted moolah . We have compiled a list of similar applications that can help you make some extra pocket money to top off your new year celebrations.

WinZO: WinZO Games is android based gaming platform which offers the audience with ‘play and earn’ real money scheme and has also opened the opportunity for game developers with ‘publish and earn’ real money schemes as well. They have more than 25 real money games. This is a vernacular platform which is not only personalised according to language but also pushed the most relevant content to the end-user (recommendation engine), to make content discovery very easy. The platform allows players to participate in tournaments for games such as Quizzes, Carrom, Cricket, Chess, and so on. They have one million bank accounts linked to their platform.





Pocket League : Pocket league is a gaming platform for casual games where one can play all their skill-based casual games free. Winning amount is directly transferred to your PayTM wallet immediately. One has to pick a game of their choice from the collection of eight games, then they have to join the contest and compete for the highest score on the leader board against other players from India and win real money!





Paytm First Games: PaytmFirst is Paytm’s own platform where one can play games, contests, trivia and can earn real money cash and rewards in return. Paytm First Games has a huge collection of games like Tic Tac Toe, Jump Jump, Ludo, and other including card games and fantasy sports. The games are competititive and addictive which one can play and easily aims to win big rewards. The platform has more than 200+ games and has prizes worth more than Rs 10 crore. The prize money will be added to Paytm wallet and from there it can be utilize accordingly by the player. The games are super-engaging, fun, and rewarding games and contests that could be enjoyed alone as well with real people in real time. Paytm First Games gives one a 360-degree gaming experience which is inclusive of all genres.





Bubble Burst – Make Money Free: Bubble Burst is the gaming app where one can make real money playing free video games. One have to play any of their games and collect at least one ticket to be entered into the frequent cash prize draws. The more tickets one collect the higher the chance one gets to win cash prizes! Later one has to check back during draw time to see if their name is on the winning ticket! The winning prize is paid out through a Paypal money transfer.

Real Cash games: Win Big Prizes and Recharges : It is a android supported mobile gaming app where one can play their favourite games for free and along with that one get a chance to win surprise gifts and real money in paytm cash. The app is designed in that way that it can accommodate even in phone with low storage space. One has to install this app and to access low mb apps and low mb games for free to win surprise gifts, prizes and real paytm cash.