The Witcher becomes one of the highest rated series on Netflix

Netflix has scored another super-hit with the latest adaptation of Andrzej Sapkowski’s The Witcher.

The show started out with an 8.9 rating, which initially made it Netflix’s highest-rated original series on the site, but since then it has fallen to 8.8. Despite that slight slippage, it is among some heavyweights, as shows like Black Mirror, Narcos, and House of Cards all have the same exact score. That also puts it ahead of other big-time series like The Crown, Better Call Saul, and Daredevil.