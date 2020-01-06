‘The Witcher 3’ crosses 100,000 mark in the player count for the first time

Although The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt debuted in 2015, it saw its real sunshine five years later when the game surpassed its launch record for player count. Last week, the action role-play game hogged the limelight rocking at over 100 thousand concurrent players and marked a benchmark in the gaming franchise. Garnering traction by the hour, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is estimated to scale higher in player count as the time goes along.

The action RPG surpassed its initial release player count of 92 thousand last December with the growth reaching a percentage gain of +107.89 percent. Additionally, average player count doubled in December as well, staggering developers and avid Witcher gamers with the sudden increase in interest from 14 thousand gamers worldwide. A few weeks later, the franchise made records with the game surpassing 100 thousand concurrent players in 2020, gaining an increase of +29 percent and 8 thousand more Witchers in the realm. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is also among the ten top games in player count on Steam currently.

The resurgence of popularity is a blessing for the action RPG game as the game gets new players that haven’t cared to play the game, drawing in old players of the game from years ago to once again to hunt down monsters.