The Summer Season Finale of ESL India Premiership to commence in Mumbai on 1 July

It may be raining in Mumbai, but it might soon be sunny, at least for gamers of the city. The Summer Season Finale of ESL India Premiership 2017 will soon be making its way to the city of dreams. Mark your calendars for 1 and 2 July as the Phoenix MarketCity, Kurla, Mumbai will come alive from 11 AM to 8 PM with esports action.

ESL India Premiership is the flagship esports tournament in India. The 2017 edition boasts of a whopping $100,000* prize pool, which is shared between three competitive games, namely, Clash Royale, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and DOTA 2. Building upon last year’s edition, ESL India Premiership 2017 is a year-long tournament divided into three seasons – Summer, Fall and Winter.

The Summer Season Finale marks the successful completion of the online session and will be commemorated through the offline LAN event. Here, the top 8 contestants from the Master League of the different games will duke it out for ultimate glory. Top Indian teams and players such as Entity Gaming, GoFigure, Brutality, SemperX, Tahir Shariff and Mrinmoy Lahkar will be playing at the event. Also in the mix are a few international teams from other countries such as DOTA 2 team IQ from Cambodia and the UAE-based CS:GO team, Risky Gaming. The Summer Season Finale will be an INR 15,37,000 prize money event, which is sourced from the main prize pool.



Apart from the visiting esports crowd, this event will also be an absolute delight for gaming and tech enthusiasts alike. The event sponsors, HP, HyperX and Zowie will be setting up stalls at the venue. Visitors can try out the latest and exclusive peripherals that will be on display!