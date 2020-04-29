The Oscars tweaks rules because of Coronavirus

The Academy’s current rules need a film to be shown in a commercial movie theater in L.A. County “for a theatrical qualifying run of at least seven consecutive days, during which period screenings must occur at least three times daily.”

There are provisions. The Academy dictates:

The film must be made available on the secure Academy Screening Room member-only streaming site within 60 days of the film’s streaming or VOD release;

The film must meet all other eligibility requirements.

From now on, but for only the 93rd Oscars, films that were previously planned for theatrical release but are initially made available on a commercial streaming or VOD service may qualify in the Best Picture, general entry and specialty categories for the 93rd Academy Awards.