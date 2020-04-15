The new ‘SpongeBob’ movie release gets delayed

The upcoming movie SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run has become the latest films to have its release delayed by the coronavirus pandemic. The new SpongeBob movie was supposed to open on 31 July; it will now open on 7 August. On its new date, SpongeBob will share the screens with wide entry 20th/Disney’s crime thriller The Empty Man from director David Prior.

In the live-action/computer-animated hybrid film, SpongeBob and Patrick travel to the lost city of Atlantic City to solve the mysterious kidnapping of Gary the snail. They soon prove that there’s nothing stronger than the power of friendship as they encounter danger and delight at every turn.

The other Paramount movie on the move is Infinite, a sci-fi flick from director Antoine Fuqua. Infinite was slated for an 7 August 2020 release. But now, since SpongeBob has taken that date, Infinite needs a new release period. Rather than pushing it a few months later in the year, Paramount has decided to move it all the way to 2021, planning to release it on 28 May 2021, to be precise.