The ‘Men in Black International’ trailer serves a visual treat

The recent trailer of set the fans abuzz, treating the viewers with a range of CGI aliens, thrill and action. Men in Black: International introduces two new MIB members: Chris Hemsworth as Agent H, and Tessa Thompson as Agent M. The two stars have earlier worked together in Thor Ragnarok and received critical acclaim.

The previous Men in Black: International trailer introduced Thompson as M, a new MIB recruit who gets teamed up with the more senior and laid-back Agent H (Hemsworth). Overall, the trailer presses less upon on the sci-fi aspects and gadgets that M and H used to fight all manner of law-breaking aliens on their adventures.

The Men in Black have always protected the Earth from the scum of the universe. In this new adventure, they tackle their biggest threat to date: a mole in the Men in Black organization.





GullyBoy fame Siddhant Chaturvedi has been roped in to lend his voice to Chris Hemsworth’s character in the Hindi dubbed version of Men In Black: International along with Sanya Malhotra who will be voicing Tessa Thompson.

Directed by F. Gary Gary Men In Black: International is slated for release on 14 June 2019 in Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu.