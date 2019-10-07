‘The Little Mermaid Live!’ cast unveiled in the new promo

ABC gave us the first look at the cast of The Wonderful World of Disney presents The Little Mermaid Live! with a promo during Kids Say the Darndest Things.

The upcoming special, live event, which is part of Disney’s 30th anniversary celebration of the beloved animated film, stars Auli’i Cravalho, Queen Latifah, Shaggy, Graham Phillips and John Stamos. In the 30-second video, Cravalho looks bold in red tresses as Ariel, while Latifah looks intimidating as Ursula the sea witch. One can also see Shaggy as Sebastian the crab, Stamos as chef Louis, and Phillips as Prince Eric.

The Wonderful World of Disney presents The Little Mermaid Live! is produced by Done+Dusted, with executive producer Hamish Hamilton and Richard Kraft, producer and director of The Little Mermaid and Beauty and the Beast.

The Little Mermaid Live! airs 5 November on ABC.