‘The Lion King’ takes its place at the Walt Disney Signature Collection

On 16 July, it was announced at D23 Expo that in August, one of the biggest animated films in history – The Lion King – joins the highly celebrated Walt Disney Signature Collection.

The coming-of-age masterpiece, filled with humour and heart, breathtaking animation and soul-stirring Academy Award winning music (1994, Best Original Score and Best Original Song, Can You Feel the Love Tonight), arrives on digital on 15 August and on Blu-ray and DVD on 29 August.

The Walt Disney Signature Collection release includes over three hours of classic bonus material and exclusive, brand new features inviting viewers to sing along with the film’s award-winning music, observe recording sessions, step inside the story room, witness the evolution of a villain and join Nathan Lane (voice of Timon) and Matthew Broderick (voice of Adult Simba) for an extended conversation regarding the legacy of The Lion King.The Lion King follows the adventures of Simba, a feisty lion cub who cannot wait to be king, as he searches for his destiny in the Circle of Life.

In 2019 a reimagined live-action film helmed by Jon Favreau will delight audiences with the thrilling retelling of the original tale utilising groundbreaking technological advances.The Lion King is the fifth title to join the Walt Disney Signature Collection after Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Beauty and the Beast, Pinocchio and Bambi.