‘The Last Kids on Earth’ gets a second season trailer and premiere date

Netflix has released a trailer for season 2 of the animated series The Last Kids on Earth, based on the second instalment in Max Brailler’s bestselling book series.

The Last Kids on Earth follows Jack Sullivan (voiced by Stranger Things star Nick Wolfhard) and a band of suburban middle schoolers living in a decked-out tree house, playing video games, gorging themselves on candy and battling zombies.

The second season, called The Last Kids on Earth and the Zombie Parade, is based on the second book of the series, and features the voice talents of Wolfhard, Mark Hamill, Rosario Dawson, Catherine O’Hara, Bruce Campbell, and Keith David alongwith Wolfhard.

The Last Kids on Earth is part of a larger world of IP that includes the book series as well as toys and other consumer products. The latest book installment of the series, The Last Kids on Earth: June’s Wild Flight published by Penguin, will be released on 7 April. The family-friendly adventure will return with 10 new episodes of 22 minutes each on 17 April.

Atomic Cartoons has also produced the Emmy-winning Beat Bugs, Disney’s 1010 Dalmatian Street, Counterfeit Cat, Marvel’s Avengers Assemble, Rocket Monkeys, Max & Ruby and Transformers: Rescue Bots, to name a few.